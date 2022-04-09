Jake Gyllenhaal’s Relationship With Heath Ledger Was “Based On Profound Love”

Some movies you just can’t miss. Jake Gyllenhaal recently sat Vanity Fair To talk you through your career timeline—from your child-acting days City Slickers For his bank-robbery-action flick patient vehicle. During the chat, he also talked about working with the late Heath Ledger Brokeback Mountain,

“The relationship between me and Heath when we were making this film was something that was based on a deep love for a lot of people we knew and grew up in our lives with,” Gyllenhaal said. “Deepest respect for their love and their relationship.”

Gyllenhaal remembered how Ledger took film seriously and its subject matter. “There were a lot of jokes being made about the movie, or things like that being made fun of,” Gyllenhaal said. “And [Ledger’s],