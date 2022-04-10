Jake Paul donates $10,000 to UFC 273 fighter to help with cancer fundraiser

Jake Paul said he would donate $10,000 to UFC 273 fighter Mike Malott’s cancer fundraiser.

Mallott, who knocked out Mickey Gall at the event, revealed that he was giving his coach Joy Rodriguez half of his fight purse to help his 15-year-old daughter, who is battling stage three lymphoma.

The Canadian fighter had his UFC debut on the cards after making an impact at the Contenders Series last year. Mallott is on the UFC’s most basic salary package but showed selfishness by donating a $10,000 winning bonus to his coach.

Paul caught the news that Malott was giving away half his money and said: “Mike Malott congrats on the win. Count me and the Boxing Bullies to $10K. F*** cancer and f*** shiny fighter pay” .

