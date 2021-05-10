Jake Paul Floyd Mayweather Fight All The Angles Viral On Internet, Fans Respond On Twitter

Famous YouTuber and pro boxer Jake Paul recently seen in a dirty squirt with Floyd Mayweather. But fans are finding it hard to believe that it was not staged. Here is the full update about Jake Paul Floyd Mayweather Fight All The Angles.

On Thursday, Jake Paul went for a press event held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to promote the upcoming fight of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul. But when Jake tried to get into a feud with the undisputed champion and snatched the pro boxer’s hat, things changed.

TODAY IN CRINGE: Jake Paul challenges Floyd Mayweather to a fight and snatches his hat after the press conference for Logan’s fight. Floyd beats Jake up. Jake later seen on his Instagram story with a black eye and blood in his mouth—thread. pic.twitter.com/iIaK35rWxX — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 6, 2021

As per the video, Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather are seen face to face, while the media is in action. Intense trash-talk takes serious action when YouTuber snatched Floyd’s hat and made a run for it.

Unfortunately, this did not end well for Paul as the melee was in Floyd’s hand, while Boxer’s bodyguards corrupted YouTuber and took the hat back.

Earlier, Mayweather was shown to be uniquely hot, shouting angrily at Jake Paul.

However, it looks like Jake is quite happy to snatch Paul Floyd’s hat as YouTuber posted a full incident video on his Instagram as well.

Fans on Twitter shred a response through their handle. The video, now viral, has convinced many that this was just another PR stunt and seemed like a WWE exhibition knock-off match. However, this is not stopping the Internet from having a good laugh.

It’s always amusing to me that there are people who will go WRESTLING IS FAKE WHY DO YOU WATCH IT but then completed get worked by Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather….hmmm suspending disbelief is fun isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/3kf39JbUob — Kenny Majid – A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) May 6, 2021

Jake Paul snatched Floyd hat off his head ….. lol he was ready to kill that man … could be fake but lol 😂 seemed like reasonable and believable anger. — DR. J. AKA MISS STENCILS (@jm_ballislife2) May 6, 2021

The most awaited bout between Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul is scheduled for June 3. The match will be broadcast live on Fanmio for a one-time purchase of $ 49.99.