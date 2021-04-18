Jake “Paul vs Askren” Official PPV Live Reddit Stream Free – Film TMT

YouTuber Jake Paul takes to the boxing ring this weekend within the first Triller Combat Membership occasion of 2021. The April 17 card options the polarizing web movie star taking over ONE Championship champion Ben Askren in a stay pay-per-view occasion streaming on FITE.television.

The Paul vs. Askren combat takes place this Saturday, April 17 stay from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. With Covid precautions nonetheless in place, solely 100 fortunate “Golden Ticket” winners had been invited to be within the stands for the occasion.

The occasion begins at 6pm EST / 3pm PST, with Paul vs. Askren slated to take to the ring at 9pm EST / 6pm PST. Along with the boxing matches, there will probably be a bunch of particular musical performances from Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg and others (see full listing of Triller Combat Membership performers under).

Methods to Watch Paul vs. Askren On-line

If you wish to watch the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren combat on-line, the one method to do it’s by means of a pay-per-view stream. Pricing for the PPV occasion is $49.99, which will get you on the spot entry to observe the Paul vs. Askren combat stay on FITE.

Log into FITE.television to entry a stay stream of the combat in your pc, or obtain the FITE app to observe Triller Combat Membership in your telephone or gaming gadget. You can too watch Paul vs. Askren on TV stay by loading the FITE app in your favourite streaming gadget (just like the Hearth TV Stick 4K from Amazon).

Your buy on FITE will get you fast entry to stay stream the Triller Combat Membership PPV occasion on-line. You’ll additionally be capable to watch limitless replays after the combat is over.

There isn’t any method to watch Triller Combat Membership on-line free however when you’re a fan of Paul’s you’ll be able to stream Paul vs. Askren on FITE and get free entry to observe Jake Paul PRBLM Youngster – The Full Documentary on FITE.television. till June thirtieth.

Methods to Watch Jake Paul Combat on TV

If you wish to watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren on TV, you’ll be able to sign-up for the pay-per-view occasion by means of your native cable and satellite tv for pc supplier.

For instance, AT&T clients can launch their interactive PPV display on channel 1101 after which choose Triller Combat Membership. You’ll then be directed to pay the $50 PPV value to entry the occasion.

Verizon Fios clients can head to channel 1001 to entry the PPV display to put their order.

The Triller Combat Membership occasion will probably be accessible to order on pay-per-view on most cable and satellite tv for pc suppliers, together with Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, DirecTV, AT&T TV, Dish, Fios, and Optimum within the U.S.

You can too watch the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren combat in Canada by means of Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Videotron, and Sasktel. As with streaming, there is no such thing as a method to watch Paul vs. Asken on TV free.

Triller Combat Membership Performers: Bieber, Doja Cat, Saweetie

Along with the highly-anticipated matchup between Paul and Askren, the Triller Combat Membership occasion will characteristic performances from Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Main Lazer. It should additionally characteristic the first-ever efficiency and debut of the hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore, that includes Snoop Dogg, Ice Dice, Too $hort, and E-40.

Snoop is a co-owner within the Triller Combat Membership model, and the corporate says the rapper helped to personally select the fighters and musical acts for this occasion.

Jake Paul Vs. Ben Askren: Odds, Combat Card

The April seventeenth card will probably be Triller Combat Membership’s first in a sequence of 2021 particular occasions, following the debut Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV combat in 2020, which Triller says was the eighth most profitable combat PPV in historical past.

This occasion options YouTuber Jake Paul taking over former Bellator and ONE Championship champion Ben Askren within the headline matchup. Paul fought on the undercard of the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. combat, taking down former NBA star Nate Robinson in a second-round knockout.

Askren, meantime, is a famous MMA competitor, who transitions to boxing for the Triller Combat Membership matchup. Askren made his skilled MMA debut in 2009 and was additionally the PAN American Champion in freestyle wrestling and a two-time NCAA wrestling champion for Missouri.

Along with Paul vs. Askren, the combat card for Triller Combat Membership contains Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach in a Junior Welterweight combat; Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir in a Heavyweight bout; and Joe Fournier vs. Reykon in a Mild Heavyweight matchup. See full combat particulars on FITE.television.

