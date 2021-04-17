Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Free Stream, How to Watch – Film TMT

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Stay stream: How To Watch Full Struggle Any promo for the extremely anticipated showdown between Triller because the pay-per-view occasion attracts close to on April 17.

With a voiceover offered by Triller co-owner Snoop Dogg, the brand new video teases the principle occasion conflict that may pit Paul in opposition to Askren in a boxing match between the YouTube celeb and the previous UFC contender.

“Ben’s gonna should kill me to win the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren combat,” Paul guarantees throughout the brand new business.

Whereas he solely has two skilled bouts on his resume in opposition to opponents with none earlier boxing expertise, Paul is at present a slight favourite to win the combat that headlines Tiller’s newest pay-per-view providing.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: Undercard

The undercard will function Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren a novel mixture of fights together with British millionaire nightclub proprietor Joe Fournier dealing with Colombian reggaeton musician Reykon.

In the meantime, former WBA super-lightweight champion Regis Prograis and ex-UFC heavyweight star Frank Mir may even be in motion.

Topic to alter, order to be confirmed

Regis Prograis in Ivan Redkach Lorenzo Simpson v Francisco Emanuel Torres Junior Younan v Jeyson Minda Quinton Randall v William Jackson Steve Cunningham v Frank Mir Joe Fournier v Andres Felipe Robledo Londono

Askren shall be popping out of retirement to face Paul after they received right into a heated disagreement over Twitter. The previous Olympic wrestler shall be boxing professionally for the primary time in his profession, though his fight sports activities historical past contains title reigns in each Bellator and ONE Championship.

The upcoming Thriller Struggle Membership card may even function quite a lot of musical performances together with Justin Bieber and The Black Keys throughout the four-hour card that may air dwell on conventional pay-per-view shops on cable and satellite tv for pc in addition to FITE TV on-line.

Within the aftermath of that win, Paul and Askren started their disagreement and that advanced right into a confirmed combat.

The bout – and the weird undercard earlier than it – will happen on the unbelievable 79,000-seater Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg will carry out as a part of a star-studded line-up on the night time.

The exhibition occasion will happen on Saturday, April 17, and is being held on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

UK followers can count on the motion to get underway after midnight with Paul v Askren slated for round 5 am.

It will likely be live-streamed on the social media web site Triller within the USA on the worth of $49.99. FITE TV will broadcast it within the UK and it’ll price £17.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: What’s been stated?

Jake Paul: I began boxing two years in the past and I’m nonetheless going to knock his ass out sooner than Masvidal.

These MMA guys suppose as a result of they throw punches they know field.

The world complained as a result of I knocked out a basketball participant and never an actual fighter. So now I’m giving the folks what they need by taking up a ‘actual fighter.’

After Ben Askren is added to my knockout meme assortment, what can anyone say?

Askren has 20-something MMA fights and has been in there with Robbie Lawler, he’s a troublesome man. I believe anybody would have been knocked out by Masvidal. That knew that landed would have knocked anybody out.

However these MMA guys, simply because they throw punches they suppose they will field.

For this reason I’m assured in my capacity to destroy this man. They don’t have any head motion, they’re sluggish, they aren’t going to the fitness center day by day and boxing

A trio of undercard bouts has been added to the pay-per-view occasion on April 17 that shall be headlined by a boxing match between YouTube celeb Jake Paul and retired UFC contender Ben Askren.

Triller made the bulletins on Thursday with all three new fights being proven on the pay-per-view portion of the cardboard.

Essentially the most notable combat made official was the showdown between former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir and boxing legend Antonio Tarver. The combat was beforehand confirmed however now it’s a performed deal as Mir crosses over from blended martial arts to boxing to face off with Tarver, who shall be competing for the primary time since 2015.

The 52-year-old former boxing champion has confronted a protracted checklist of high opponents throughout his day however he’s most likely greatest identified for a trilogy with Roy Jones Jr. the place Tarver avenged an early loss by choosing up a pair of wins over the previous multi-weight class champion.

“It’s been a long-time coming. 52 is 52,” stated Tarver in a press release. “Details are info. As pound for pound the very best heavyweight of my time, I’m bringing it. Mir is a superb fighter however I hope he’s coaching arduous as a result of I’m coming at him like a freight prepare and one that’s unstoppable.”

Additionally added to the cardboard was a combat between 25-1 veteran Regis Progais as he confronted off in opposition to Ivan Redkach.

The third combat Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Stay introduced will see British millionaire and membership promoter Joe Fournier tackle Colombian reggaeton star Reykon. Fournier, who has beforehand teamed up with former boxing champ David Haye, had truly beforehand challenged Paul to a boxing match however now he’ll compete on his undercard as a substitute.

We’re now merely days away from YouTuber Jake Paul taking up ex-MMA fighter Ben Askren in a boxing ring. They’ll combat on April 17, beginning round 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Unusual mismatch? World’s weirdest circus act? It’s tough to inform at this stage.

Who’s Jake Paul ?

Jake Paul is the brother of Logan Paul. Each are YouTuber on-line personalities with sizeable followings throughout virtually each social media platform. They initially gained reputation on now-defunct video platform Vine and Jake Paul starred in Bizaardvark, a present on the Disney Channel.

Who’s Ben Askren?

I’m Askren would be the first to confess that placing wasn’t his greatest weapon when competing in blended martial arts however that’s principally as a result of throwing arms with opponents was by no means part of his recreation plan.

As a substitute, the two-time Hodge Trophy winner and NCAA wrestling champion at all times relied on his superior grappling to take fights right down to the bottom the place he was the higher fighter. For Askren, placing was at all times designed to arrange his takedowns as a result of he knew no one was going to out wrestle him within the cage.

Ultimate Phrase about Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

The upcoming Paul vs. Askren card will happen on April 17 from the Mercedes-Benz Area in Atlanta with the cardboard airing dwell on pay-per-view by means of in-demand for $49.99 with worldwide gross sales directed by means of FITE TV.