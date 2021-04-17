LATEST

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Full Fight Card Results LIVE

Jake Paul, Ben Askren, Paul Askren

The evening is lastly right here. Jake Paul, YouTube star and 2-0 skilled boxer, will tackle former UFC fighter, Olympian, Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren. The cardboard takes place tonight dwell on FITE.television. As well as Paul and Askren, the battle card gives musical performances and a number of other different occasions and boxing matches. Get the PPV on FITE under.

Headlining the cardboard is Jake Paul, the Downside Baby. He’s combating Ben Askren who’s an Olympic wrestler and has expertise on the highest ranges of combined martial arts. The battle has been hyped and drawn criticism from boxing followers and followers round fight sports activities as an entire.

However, additionally on the cardboard, and a greater match from a boxing viewpoint, is a battle from former tremendous light-weight champion, and Louisiana native Regis Prograis taking up Ivan Redkach. Prograis was the champion and ran via the World Boxing Tremendous Sequence till he bumped into Josh Taylor in a battle of the 12 months candidate. Prograis held the WBA and WBC Diamond World Tremendous Light-weight title.

Additionally on the cardboard is the boxing debut of former UFC champion Frank Mir as he takes on Steve Cunningham. Cunningham replaces Antonio Tarver, who needed to pull out the battle. Cunningham fought final in 2017 and has a plethora of champion degree expertise. He’s fought Krysztof Glowacki, went to a draw with Antonio Tarver, and naturally Tyson Fury himself. Cunningham has held the IBF World Cruiserweight title as effectively.

Additionally on the Triller occasion might be musical acts from Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Main Lazer and a brand new supergroup debut referred to as Mt. Westmore. Followers of hip hop will love Mt. Westmore who include Snoop Dogg, Ice Dice, Too $hort, and E-40.

Relive how we acquired right here with the beginning of YouTube boxing under!

Paul vs. Askren: How did we get so far?

