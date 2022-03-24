Jake Paul’s ‘firepower’ too much for Conor McGregor in boxing match, says Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach

Jake Paul would have too much “firepower” for Conor McGregor in a boxing match, according to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s head coach Javier Mendez.

YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer, but he has also teased a venture into mixed martial arts, last year beating former UFC champions Tyrone Woodley and Ben Askren, who also competed in the UFC, and others. Won the title in MMA promotions.

Paul, 25, has long called for a fight against former UFC champion McGregor in boxing, or MMA, and Mendez has focused on how the boxing contest between the pair will play out.

“I would favor Jake Paul at 175lbs over Connor in a boxing ring, because he is huge,” said Mendez, the coach of retired Khabib, who defeated McGregor in 2018 to retain the UFC lightweight title.

“But you can not do …