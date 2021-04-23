For the third time this season, a Nationwide Hockey League participant scored 4 objectives in a single recreation. On Thursday, Jakub Vrana of Prague, Czech Miracle completed the feat in a 7-3 Detroit Pink Wings upset win over the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Area in Detroit, MI.

All 4 of Vrana’s objectives have been even power. Vrana opened the scoring at 9:50 of the primary interval from his countryman, Filip Zadina of Pardubice, Czech Miracle. Vrana then scored the game-winning objective at 6:50 of the second interval from Danny DeKeyser of Detroit, MI, and Gustav Lindstrom of Ostervala, Sweden. The Pink Wings went up 4-1 on the time.

At 10:09 of the third interval, Vrana recorded a hat trick with an unassisted objective to place the Pink Wings up 5-2. Then with 4 minutes and 12 seconds left within the recreation, Vrana put the Pink Wings up 6-3 with a objective from DeKeyser and Zadina.

Vrana was certainly one of 5 Pink Wings with a multi-point recreation. The others have been Sam Gagner of London, Ontario (one objective and one help for 2 factors), DeKeyser (two assists), Lindstrom (two assists), and Zadina (two assists). The opposite two Pink Wings to attain a objective have been Luke Glendening of Grand Rapids, MI, and Richard Panik of Martin, Czech Miracle.

Panik and Vrana each have been traded from the Washington Capitals to the Detroit Pink Wings on April 15, 2021, with a first-round choose within the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and a second-round draft choose within the 2022 NHL Entry Draft for Anthony Mantha. Thus far, Vrana has 5 objectives and one help for six factors in 4 video games, and Panik has one objective. Mantha has 4 objectives and one help for 5 factors in 5 video games with the Capitals.

This was Vrana’s second profession hat trick. The primary got here with the Capitals on November 3, 2019, in a 4-2 Washington win over the Calgary Flames.

The opposite two gamers with a four-goal recreation this season have been Andrew Copp of the Winnipeg Jets and Rocco Grimaldi of the Nashville Predators. Copp scored 4 instances in a 5-1 Jets win over the Vancouver Canucks on March 24, and Grimaldi scored 4 instances in a 7-1 Nashville Predators win over the Pink Wings on March 25.