Jalajira Recipe: Make Chopped Jalajira at home like this, it will be beneficial for health with test

Lifestyle Desk. Friends, health has to be specially taken care of in the summer, because along with the intense grief, the body starts to lack water due to hot and strong heat. Today we are going to tell you a great recipe of making Tasty Jalajira at home, so that you can benefit your health by making Jaljira at home in a local way. Let’s know about this recipe.

Content



1/2 cup green coriander, 1/2 cup mint, 2 tablespoons roasted and ground cumin-fennel, 1 teaspoon ginger paste, a pinch of asafoetida, 1 tablespoon Amchur powder, 2 lemons, 1 teaspoon black salt, 2 teaspoons sugar, as per taste Cold plain salt, 2 glasses of water.

Recipe



To make tasty and health-friendly Jalajira at home, you should clean mint, green coriander, ginger. Make a paste by mixing mixer green coriander, mint leaves, ginger, ground cumin-fennel, sugar, asafoetida, black salt and plain salt with a little water. Now you add 2 glasses of cold water in a jug and the prepared paste and lemon and mix it well. Here friends are ready, your tasty and beneficial jalajira. Friends, you should also give this tasty Jaljira to your family.