Jalsa Review: Shock.. Thrill.. Triple Dose of Suspense, Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah’s Amazing Jalsa Film Review – Jalsa Film Review vidya balan shefali shah suresh triveni tmov

The Kashmir Files box office collection is going on. A big challenge has arisen for Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey. Questions have also arisen regarding the film collection. But amidst this tsunami of The Kashmir Files, there is another director who has done well. To stay out of the box office collection race, OTT platform has released its film on Amazon. The name is Jalsa and the director is Suresh Triveni. Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s film, there was discussion about the trailer, now it has also been released. Know what is made…

Story

Maya Menon (Vidya Balan) is a journalist by profession. Maya, who recognizes the truth as her identity, is known for asking difficult questions. Whether a court judge or some other personality stands in front of him, no one questions his integrity and honesty towards journalism. But it takes a tremendous turn in his best career. An accident happens….hit and run. Late in the night, a speeding vehicle hits a girl. This girl is the daughter of Made Ruksana (Shefali Shah) who works as a cook at Maya Menon’s house. Not only does she cook food, she also takes full care of Maya’s child. In a way, there are relationships like home.

But this accident of Ruksana’s daughter fills Maya’s life with turmoil. There is no attention to work, a journalist who does not make mistakes starts making mistakes. Now Maya’s concern is only her love for Ruksana’s daughter? Who has hit Ruksana’s daughter? Is Maya hiding something or is there something going on in Ruksana’s mind? Many more questions can arise, but the answer to all will be found only after watching Jalsa.

great pause in the story

Have seen this movie by sitting late at night, there were full chances of sleeping. But if you wanted to bring the review to you, then sat down to watch the film on the phone. The film is of 2 hours 6 minutes. Half an hour passed….an hour happened…then two hours and the film ended. Couldn’t sleep, didn’t even feel bored. The eyes were constantly fixed on the screen. It only means that director Suresh Triveni has passed his work with full numbers. There is a tremendous pause in the story. Not a roller coaster ride, but still a lot of fun to watch. The good thing is that many incidents have been shown together, but the raita did not spread. Everything is neatly threaded in a thread and served.

Vidya-Shefali’s amazing, other actors are amazing

Now this story of Jalsa kept the audience so hooked because the cast of the film managed to keep the audience hooked for 126 minutes. Let’s talk about Vidya Balan, once again a sample of excellent performance has been presented. So many shades of one character have been seen that Vidya has dominated the entire film. Now if Vidya has dominated, then Shefali Shah has left a deep impression in the hearts of the audience. Meaning till some time ago we were seeing him in series like Delhi Crime and then Human. Both the characters were a bit ‘Elite’ type. But now see, the character of a maid has also got molded so well that it cannot be lived without praising her. Apart from Maya, another journalist has been shown in Jalsa – Vidharti Bandi. You will also not be able to ignore their work.

Maya’s child is shown in the film, that role is played by Surya Kasibhatla. Young in age, but the style in which the characters have been played, will be forced to search about them after the film is over. The girl who has an accident in the film – Kashish Rizwan, her role is small but the story revolves around her.

Every emotion in a film, director passes

Jalsa’s strength was seen in her story, she was seen in acting, but director Suresh Triveni has done the work of serving all this properly. Means you will be completely shocked while watching the film….then after a moment you will feel that something big is going to happen and then suddenly the desire to know something will intensify. All this will happen because the story will generate many emotions at once. And this emotion will keep you tied with the story till the end. One thing is for sure that a character in the film speaks such a dialogue – I cannot become a journalist because I am a true man. Without any reason, questioning the journalism profession just for the sake of attention seems incomprehensible.

Well this is our personal comment. But for the best story of the makers, for the excellent performance of the actors, it is definitely worth watching this film once.