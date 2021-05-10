Jalwa Finds Siddhi With Narpat’s Man







In the recent episodes of Bawara Dil, we are watching that Siddhi went missing and comes after a long. Her family and Shiva are quite tensed for Siddhi. Siddhi’s mother also alleged to Shiva that he kidnapped Siddhi. But it came to Siddhi has been quarantined in Pune as she got infected with the dreaded virus. In between all this, Jhanvi tries to take advantage of the situation and seeking an opportunity to return to Shiva’s life. But Siddhi ruins her plan by coming back and get her throw out of the house.

Later, Mangala gets Sidhi’s book torn by Bunty and Bublu and Sidhi thinks that Shiva tore her books and throw them in the trash. But Yashwant clears the things that her book tore by Bunty and Bablu. Siddhi apologises to Shiva and he gets shocked seeing that she is sorry to him. Later, Shiva brought Siddhi’s book and she gets extremely happy seeing her books. She appreciates Shiva and he again gets shocked. Shiva also wishes her all the best for her exams. Later, Soni and Jalwa try to diminish the distance between Siddhi and Shiva. While Soni takes the entire family on a movie treat. On another side, Jalwa told Shiva that he has to take a selfie with Siddhi by order of Akka Bai.

After much hassle, Shiva managed to take a selfie with Siddhi. Mangala asks Sidhi that you have spellbound by son. She challenged her that she doesn’t let her win this game. Later, Shiva’s family invited Aura Bai to celebrate Ekadashi. While Sidhi is sleeping on the couch Shiva thinks to send her into the room. She is about to wake her up but recalls Sidhi’s slap when touched her previously. He calls Soni and asks her to wake up Sidhi and asks her to go to the room.

But Soni denies it and Shiva removes her books from the couch and put a blanket on her. Just then her phone rings, he received the call and find out Narpat on the other side. He says that his men are coming to take you and hung the call. Shiva gets tensed. Shiva asks Jalwa to spy on Sidhi and he finds that she is meeting an acquaintance of Narpat who is asking for Akka Bai. Jalwa records them on his mobile phone.