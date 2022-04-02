Jamal Murray “ready to return,” says Nuggets teammate Monte Morris

Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters Friday night after his team’s 136-130 loss to Minnesota at the Ball Arena that Jamal Murray “wants to come back.”

“Yeah, I mean keep hope alive like Jesse Jackson[said],” Malone asked during his postgame news conference about fans still vying for Murray’s return this season.

Teammate Monte Morris also voiced More hopeful

“His psychic (skill) is there,” Morris said on Friday. “He’s ready to go back there. He looks good. He’s stung and all, (with) both legs. It’s a matter of time, I guess, but hopefully we can get him back.” can.”

Murray is yet to suit up for the Nuggets since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at Golden State on April 12, 2021.

“We’re not closing…