James Charles grooming allegations worsen, as yet another 15-year old exposes him for allegedly messaging him – Sandeep Jakhar News

James Charles’ ongoing self-improvement proverb found a shocking twist in the story. Another 15-year-old boy recently appeared and accused James Charles of texting him.

The 21-year-old actress and online celebrity have been involved in a storm on social media since allegations of sexual misconduct have not been raised by many young people.

In a recent update, 15-year-old TikToker named Jake Cherry released a clip in which he shared screenshots of his conversation with James Charles on Snapchat.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING: James Charles exposed for allegedly messaging 15-year-old. When James notices that boy shared one of their messages on his story, James snaps, accuses the boy of lying about his age, then blocks him. Boy alleges he never lied about his age. pic.twitter.com/VvtIlHmeE7 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 30, 2021

In the leaked screenshots, James appeared to be enraged at the fact that his snaps were being shared by the boy in his private story.

His anger was evident in one particular message, where he lashed out at the boy by becoming overtly defensive:

“I strongly recommend that you keep my name out of your mouth or we’re going to have a major problem I’d love to remind you that you were the one that called me cute and said you were bisexual and into me’”

According to a message shared on Snapchat, the boy is believed to be 16 years old:

The boy James Charles has been allegedly messaging is actually 16 years old, according to a message they shared on their SnapChat. The boy also shared several receipts in another video—next tweet in thread. pic.twitter.com/J73DFayb7Q — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 30, 2021

In the leaked screenshots that have surfaced online, James Charles also accused the boy of lying and using his age as “bait.”

In light of this recent development, the “James Charles groomer” debate once again ensued on Twitter.

Twitter calls James Charles a predator as leaked screenshots expose him for allegedly messaging yet another minor

Back in February, it was 16-year old Isaiah who first accused James Charles of allegedly pressurizing him into sending lewd pictures of himself.

His allegations paved the way for several more minors, who came forward and accused James of predatory behavior, pedophilia, and grooming.

In the face of severe backlash, James had repeatedly denied all these allegations and even went to the extent of stating that henceforth he would ask for the ID or passport of every guy he has a conversation with.

In response to his alleged exchange with a 15-year old TikToker, Ethan Klein, who has been one of James Charles’ most vocal critics, took to Twitter to slam him recently:

James Charles caught with yet another 15 year old boy I swear to god y’all this is getting fucking ridiculous. Call anyone out they associates with this man I am losing my mind. https://t.co/kkBQfrfHZs — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 30, 2021

Yup, it’s happening at such an alarming rate and james always blames the victims for “lying about their age” and “baiting him” when he is an adult so he is the responsible one in the situation, the fact that he’s only 21 and he’s already getting himself into these situations- — Ethan (@Octo_poetic) March 30, 2021

Theres a message where James said: you said i was cute and that your bisexual.. BUT HES 15 JAMES SHIT — phoenician (@preferablynoone) March 30, 2021

Several other Twitter users also echoed her sentiments in her response below, as she urged YouTube to take action against her:

With dissatisfaction up to fiery levels, it seems that this explosive new charge maybe just the last straw for a large section of the online community.

Following the cancellation of fellow YouTuber David Dobrik, a large number of users want James Charles to meet the same fate, as well as more and more skeletons continue to move out of their closets with each passing day.