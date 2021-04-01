ENTERTAINMENT

James Charles Snapchat DM Sixth Minor Messages Picture Trends On Twitter – trendykendy

Avatar
By
Posted on
James Charles Snapchat DM Sixth Minor Messages Picture Trends On Twitter - trendykendy

As the day passing, more and more skeletons continue to move out of James Charles’ closet. A few days after 15-year-old Jake Cherry leaked screenshots of his DM with James Charles, a 16-year-old minor has surfaced with a clip exposing YouTuber for exchanging inappropriate messages with him. Here are the full updates about James Charles Snapchat DM Sixth Minor Messages.

The TikTok under consideration is believed to be a 16-year-old boy known as Alex Emami.

As per the short clip of a series of messages between him and James Charles can be seen flashing across the screen on Snapchat.

Commentary YouTuber Dennis “DefNoodles” Feitosa took to Twitter to highlight inappropriate messages that James Charles allegedly shared with the minor.

Messages are highly inappropriate, from sharing your shirtless self-portraits to asking the boy to do so.

Several Twitter users unitedly issued a clarion call for James Charles’s cancellation.

The James Charles drama intensifies after yet another victim exposes him for allegedly inappropriate behaviour

The 21-year-old popular beauty influencer has been embroiled in the midst of a raging social media storm since February 2021. He was accused of predatory behaviour, pedophilia and being framed by several victims.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing on his part and has been known about his business since being unaffected by the increasing backlash.

However, it has become practically impossible for the online community to turn a blind eye to more victims coming forward.

So far, beauty influencer has been accused of allegedly inappropriate exchanges with six minors.

In response to a recent TikTok story of the alleged victim, several Twitter users pulled James Charles.

Here are some reactions on Twitter about James Charles Snapchat DM Sixth Minor Messages leaked:

As devastating evidence piles up, James Charles finds himself walking on thin ice. Their dubious history invites the wrath of the cancelled culture crowd.

Ever since fellow YouTuber David Dobrik was revoked following allegations of sexual harassment, the Internet has put James Charles in line. Netizens believe it has done more than enough to abort.

Also Read: James Charles Grooming Allegations Exposes By 15-year-old For Allegedly Messaging Him

Although he is meant to answer a recent set of accusations, the odds against James Charles certainly seem stacked.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
373
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top