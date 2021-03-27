James Charles’s podcast: Are the allegations destroying his net worth? – Film Daily

James Charles has gone from being a easy magnificence guru to being yet one more addition to the YouTube scandal record. His now well-known disagreement with YouTubers Tati & Jeffrey Starr again in August 2019 continues to be in flux, because the major gamers went quiet on the matter since that explosive summer time.

As a result of argument and subsequent truth-bombs about his character, James Charles’s subscriber rely plummeted quick – particularly after allegations Charles sexually harassed straight males and underaged followers got here out – many stepped ahead on YouTube and different social media platforms to element the abuse they suffered.

James Charles, after posting two apology movies discussing these allegations, has since gone on along with his channel, showcasing his make-up expertise to his remaining 25.7 million subscribers. However current actions on Twitter about an upcoming podcast could ship him again into the unsuitable type of limelight in addition to ship his remaining internet price down the drain.

Seize your magnificence blenders & Morphe pallets and delve into this newest James Charles tea to see what could occur subsequent to his followers and his internet price.

Spill the tea, sister

This explicit incident started simply two days in the past on Instagram. An account named @goodandfresh posted an announcement about an upcoming podcast slated to star each James Charles and Anthony Gargiula, a TikTok influencer who sings covers of well-known songs on the platform.

What perplexed many individuals was the response James Charles needed to the put up. His remark of “Huh” on each Instagram & Twitter after a fan requested a query concerning the podcast despatched each his supporters & dissenters to Twitter to debate the attainable podcast in addition to Charles’s response to it.

Appears like somebody didn’t get the memo.

Appears like James Charles is beginning his personal podcast referred to as “Good and Contemporary”. It’s an ideal title as a result of it additionally describes his good sexual associate. I heard their first visitor is Woody Allen – they need to have heaps to speak about! pic.twitter.com/pe4xrJnOby — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 26, 2021

Twitter explosions aren’t fairly

The announcement was shortly adopted by a barage of Tweets to James Charles in addition to merely discussing the podcast in thread after thread.

Remaining followers of Charles appeared excited for the podcast, glad that their favourite influencer was getting an opportunity to start out over. Others had been angered over the announcement as they noticed it as giving Charles extra probabilities to repeat his unsavory actions.

Nevertheless, a variety of questions have nonetheless gone unanswered: Why did Charles react the way in which he did? What’s going on behind the scenes? Extra importantly, what does it imply for Charles’s future financially?

Cash talks, however so do folks

At present, James Charles’s internet price is about $22 million, permitting him to maintain up his lavish way of life, together with a $7 million greenback mansion in Los Angeles he not too long ago purchased. That looks like some huge cash, however contemplate that earlier than the scandal with Tati, he had much more coming in by means of model offers, promoting, and different mediums the place he may promote his model.

An instance of this downward slide is his YouTube sequence Prompt Affect. The present was produced in April 2020, garnering 53 million views and a Streamy Award. Nevertheless, with the scandal delivered to gentle, Charles will now not be the host of the present for its second season.

These losses of alternative because of public backlash could make his internet price take a fast dive. Contemplating the backlash already current for a podcast he could also be affiliated with that doesn’t even exist but, this development of loss appears to indicate no signal of stopping, leaving James Charles with little alternative to maintain his internet price afloat.

—

Do you’ve got any updates on the podcast? Why do you assume James Charles reacted this fashion? Drop your ideas within the feedback under to maintain us up to date on this scandalous sister.