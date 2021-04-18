James Collins nets winner in

The Hatters, who had been the higher aspect for lengthy intervals, had been awarded a penalty with 18 minutes to go.

Luton striker James Collins got here off the bench to attain together with his first contact because the Hatters beat arch rivals Watford at Kenilworth Street for the primary time since 1993. The Hatters, who had been the higher aspect for lengthy intervals, had been awarded a penalty with 18 minutes to go, as Collins got here off the bench to ship keeper Daniel Bachmann the flawed approach and web the one objective of the sport. The consequence dealt Watford’s automated promotion hopes a blow, however Swansea and Brentford may solely draw within the chase to win promotion behind Norwich.

Luton made a promising begin to their first residence derby since 2006, Elijah Adebayo‘s downward header met by Luke Berry whose twisting volley was straightforward for Bachmann.

City captain Sonny Bradley additionally curled over from simply outdoors the field, earlier than Kiernan Dewsbury-Corridor noticed his shot deflected behind, after which Bradley put a header excessive underneath stress from shut vary following James Bree‘s wonderful nook.

Nonetheless Luton pressed, Dewsbury-Corridor’s free kick met by Bradley with Kal naismith simply unable to stretch sufficient to divert the ball over the road.

Will Hughes had Watford’s solely try of the opening half hour, rifling over the bar, whereas Berry could not beat Bachmann at his close to publish after assembly Bree’s cross.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu blasted a positive likelihood into the empty stands from eight yards after Watford could not clear their traces.

Dewsbury-Corridor then went for the highest nook from vary, narrowly lacking, as after the break the motion slowed considerably, with Watford beginning belatedly up the tempo. Hughes missed his kick from an honest place, Matty Pearson making a superb block too.

Adebayo could not discover the goal from Dewsbury-Corridor’s free kick, as Tom Cleverley got here on to ship a shot huge for the guests.

Adebayo latched on to an underhit backpass after 72 minutes and was bundled over simply contained in the field by keeper Bachmann.

The ahead was injured within the problem although and Collins got here off the bench to step up together with his first contact and roll the ball into the web to make it 1-0.

Hughes sliced huge for the Hornets, who had been then decreased to 10 males with two minutes remaining, full again Kiko Femenia despatched off for his second reserving after pushing Kazenga LuaLua over as he chased a ball ahead.

In stoppage time, Watford thought that they had a leveller, ex-Hatter Andre Grey bundling the ball over the road from a nook, just for an offside flag to chop brief his celebration because the Hatters held on for a well-known win.