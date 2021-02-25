“James Harden is the best player in the NBA so far”: Kendrick Perkins targets Lebron James of the Lakers, strongly advocating the Nets star as the star of the year. sport

In a guest appearance this morning on First Take, Kendrick Perkins made the MVP case for newly-acquired net guard James Harden.

It is true that compared to the 6 seasons preceding this one, the discussion of MVP for Beard is on the low side. A big reason for this is that he is now on a supertime, so he stands out less.

When Harden was on the Rockets, he won 3 straight scoring titles, while scoring more than 34 points per game for 2 in those years. However his role with the Nets is different. This time, the 2017-18 NBA MVP is primarily a playwright and the other is a scorer.

The results are for all to see. The Nets have been the best 3-point shooting team in the league since acquiring Harden. Joe Harris leads the league in 3-point percentage, bringing his division to over 50%.

LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry are the main contenders of public perception at the moment. Any of these 4 may be out of sight of people in the coming month. However, Perkins has different views.

Kendrick Perkins makes MVP case for James Harden

When the discussion between Stephen A, Max, Perkins and Molly came to this year’s MVP, Perk had an ace up his sleeve. This is what he said about Harden this morning:

“With due respect to Goat James, Joel Embiid and Nicola Jock, the best players have been hearty until 24 February. Not only is he the best player, he is the best point guard in the league. “

“I should just take you on a short trip down memory lane. The Brooklyn Nets had just gone on a West Coast trip. First stop, Golden State Warriors. James Harden visits Steph Curry’s area and gives him that business. “

“He then rides a bus and gives business to the Sacramento Kings. He then goes back-to-back against Kerry Irving without Kevin Durant against the Phoenix Suns and comes down 21 points. He goes and drops 38 and 11.

“The best player in the league this year… has been James Harden! Not only is he the best player, he is the league’s best point guard. “ 4 @ Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/egghX0zqjF – Take First (@FirstTake) 24 February, 2021

