James Harden’s impressive performance isn’t enough for the Sixers to beat the Bucks

For eight straight games, James Harden struggled off the field. Against the Clippers last Friday, Harden looked like he was finally starting to get back on track as he scored a team-high 29 points in Philadelphia’s blistering win over the Clippers.

But then Harden did poorly after last Friday’s game against Phoenix on Sunday. In nearly 40 minutes of action, Harden made only a 2-11 shot from the ground. He finished the matchup with 14 points, and eight of his points came from Charity Stripe.

While Harden has been colder than hot lately, a productive discussion with Doc Rivers ahead of Tuesday’s game prompted Harden to play the offensive against the Bucks as he got back on track.

In the first trimester, Doctor Rivers couldn’t get Harden off the floor. As soon as he checked in…