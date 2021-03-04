James Madison vs. Elon Prophecy, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

James Madison Dukes vs Elon Phoenix Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Loading...

James Madison vs Elon Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Rhodes Stadium, Elon, NC

Network: Flowfootball

Loading...

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Loading...

James Madison (2-0) vs Elon (1-1) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on the NFL, Go to BetMGM

Loading...

Why would james madison win

The country’s No. 1 FCS team has not been perfect and is still able to go to the stop spot. It has not played a killer team so far in the 2–0 start, but it may have worked. On the plus side, it actually had two tune-ups to prepare for the season to kick.

Loading...

Duke has fretted at will with grassroots play and defensively has become a brick wall, allowing just 16 net rising yards in the first two games.

Loading...

Elon was great as an opener against Davidson, but followed it up with a rough defensive day against Gardner-Webb, who owned the line and produced a solid day of offensive balance in the 42–20 victory.

Loading...

Unless JMU makes a big mistake, it should be a walk in the park, but…

Loading...

Why elon will win

JMU is making some mistakes.

Loading...

It had suffered a loss in the opener, and then three picks coming from Cole Johnson over Robert John Morris last week, 36–16 – it should have been a major setback.

Loading...

For all of Elon’s issues against Gardner-Webb, it came with three picks. Phoenix would have taken a 17–0 lead, but at least they were able to get there. If they can somehow commit an offense in the second half, they can shut it down until JMU is up to speed.

Loading...

What is going to happen

Razor is not fast in JMU. It is supposed to run the ball effectively and dominate the lines. The O line should be better at protecting the pass, but there will be a rock against the defensive front run as the No. 1 team starts playing the part.

Loading...

James madison vs elon prediction, line

James Madison 41, Elon 17

Bet in college football with BetMGM

Line: James Madison-21.5, O / U: 47

Loading...

Must See Rating: 2

5: Beavis and Butt-head making a film

1: Tom and Jerry