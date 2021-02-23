LATEST

James Madison vs. Robert Morris Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

James Madison Duke vs. Robert Morris Colonials Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

James Madison vs Robert Morris Broadcast

Date: Saturday, 27 February
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium / Zen Shocker Field, Harrisonburg, VA
Network: NBC Sports Washington, Floatfootball

James Madison (1-0) vs Robert Morris (0-0) Game Preview

Why would robert morris win

The Colonials should have a solid pass defense for a defense that would be the best in the NEC, even if it was missing some key parts from a few years ago. Aniello Buzzacco is an all-around playmaking linebacker, leading a good group that should be able to hold up reasonably well.

The offense increasingly works around the younger Aliza Jackson, who has the toughness to handle the ball 20 times a game for a ground attack that cannot dominate, but is at least as effective as keeping JMU close Fields needed, but…

Why James Madison will win

Midecen was in form in a 52–0 light scrimmage against Ducas Morehead State.

The run defense did not allow for one thing, the ground attack was prominent, and the passing game clicked without a problem. Cole Johnson gave up 14 of 10 passes for a score of 147 yards and a score, Percy Agye-Obeyse for 116 yards and a score, and the rest of the offense came up with big play after big game.

It is a talented, experienced team with national championship potential and…

What is going to happen

The James Madison offensive line was great, the team was in total control, and it should just be strong again. Robert Morris is hardly going to be a pushover, and it will be a far stronger game than Morehead State domination, but it will be another big offensive performance.

James Madison vs Robert Morris Prediction, Line

James Madison 34, Robert Morris 13
Line: Coming, O / U: Coming

