James Marsden felt “a little naked” while filming Sonic the Hedgehog 2

sonic the hedgehog 2 Star James Marsden has opened up about filming the film opposite the CGI character, admitting that he felt “a little naked” at times.

The actor returns as Tom Wachowski for the new sequel, appearing once again opposite Ben Schwartz’s Sonic incarnation.

Marsden acknowledged that performing in such conditions required "an entirely different skill set".

Paramount Pictures

“You’re there and Ben’s not unlike me that day, but it’s a tennis ball, it’s a piece of tape, sometimes it’s a beanbag if they need to sell you their weight,” he said.

“I love the process. You have someone reading Ben’s lines…