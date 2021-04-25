James Smith, P, Cincinnati – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

Yearly, a league-wide trial of kinds happens for special-teams gamers coming into the league. Many be part of with groups as late-round picks and undrafted free brokers, hoping to make use of the offseason as an audition to earn a long-lasting position. Does Cincinnati punter James Smith have the required instruments to be chosen late within the NFL Draft, or will his path ahead be more difficult to traverse?

James Smith NFL Draft Profile

Place: Punter

Faculty: Cincinnati

Present Yr: Senior

Peak: 6-foot-5

Weight: 235 kilos

Tony Pauline’s James Smith Scouting Report

Positives: Good-sized punter with the leg power to flip the sector. Reveals the flexibility to deal with the dangerous snap, successfully punts below stress, and rapidly will get the ball off his foot.

Drives punts for lengthy distances. Possesses good measurement and might make the sort out when essential.

Negatives: Very inconsistent together with his grasp time. Takes an unconventional run-up to get the punt away.

Evaluation: Smith possesses the dimensions and leg power to make an NFL roster, however he should brush off the main points of his punting, particularly the supply of the ball.

James Smith Participant Profile

Australia has lengthy been one of many NFL’s most constant producers of special-teams expertise. Kentucky punter Max Duffy hails from the subtropical continent, and so too does Cincinnati punter James Smith.

Like Duffy and lots of others earlier than him, Smith received his begin enjoying Australian guidelines soccer in his house continent. Smith performed for the Wangaratta Rovers from 2013 to 2017. Nevertheless, he had his eye on an eventual transition to American soccer. He educated for a punting position and entered the recruiting database for the 2017 season, and promptly discovered a possibility with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

James Smith’s profession as a Cincinnati punter

Having immense kicking expertise from his days within the Australian guidelines soccer league, Smith rapidly took on an elevated position on Cincinnati’s special-teams unit. Listed as a real freshman in his first season, Smith punted the ball 64 occasions, averaging 42.0 yards per punt with a protracted of 65 yards. In 2018, Smith noticed an uptick in his manufacturing. This time, he amassed 59 punts for a median of 46.6 yards per punt. His elevated effectivity earned him a spot as a finalist for the Ray Man Award, given to the nation’s greatest punter.

Smith carried his position as Cincinnati’s punter by way of the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He punted the ball 112 extra occasions over that span. Total, Smith earned first-team All-AAC honors twice and second-team All-AAC honors a 3rd time. He was additionally an All-AAC educational choice in 2019. After the 2020 season, Smith selected to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, forgoing the additional yr of eligibility offered by the NCAA.

James Smith’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

As he makes the leap to the Nationwide Soccer League, Smith faces an unsure future. The Cincinnati punter, who turns 27 years previous this coming August, clearly has the dimensions and the leg to earn a tryout within the NFL. His longest punt in faculty was 72 yards.

Nevertheless, for all his expertise, Smith might want to grow to be extra polished and constant on the NFL stage. As Tony referenced above, Smith’s grasp time can fluctuate, and his operating wind-up could also be a bit extra harmful within the NFL towards sooner and extra athletic defenders. Smith’s measurement affords him some tackling capability, and he has upside together with his leg power. Consequently, groups may even see their later-round picks as higher spent elsewhere.

However, whether or not he heads to the NFL as a draft decide or an undrafted free agent, Smith ought to get a possibility to show himself. Just like the Vikings, Saints, Dolphins, Cardinals, Cowboys, and Steelers, many groups have potential long-term questions at punter. Smith might show to be an inexpensive, cost-effective possibility.

