James Tavernier refuses to give up on Celtic title race in rebellious Rangers message

James Tavernier has urged his Rangers team-mates to come back from defeat to Celtic by qualifying for the Europa League semi-finals.

And he refuses to hold the leaders of the Premiership, demanding that his teammates get the results they need to flip the script.

Tavernier’s side suffered a 2–1 loss to Celtic, in which an early strike by Aaron Ramsey by Tom Rojic and Cameron Carter-Vickers was reversed.

This gives the hoops six points clear – with a significantly better goal difference – entering the final six league games.

This leaves the Parkhead side heavy favorites and many fans and pundits have already written off Rangers’ return.

But the Ibrox side, which face Braga in the Europa League quarter-finals and travel to Hampden for a Celtic rematch…