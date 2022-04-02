Jameson Williams NFL Draft Profile 2021: Fantasy Football Fits, Scouting Report, Pro Day Stats, 40 Times, More

Born into a track-star family (his parents both ran track and his mother was recruited to UCLA by gold medal Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee), Jameson Williams attended Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School where he excelled in football and – surprise! – Narrow road. In fact, he won several state titles in the 300m hurdles and in the process broke a state record previously held by Ezekiel Elliot. On the gridiron, Williams posted 1,062 yards and 15 touchdowns on only 36 receptions with three kickoff returns to score as a junior, followed by 68 catches for 1,626 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior.

He got his first offer from a college in Kentucky in 2017 (as a 16 year old)…