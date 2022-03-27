Jamie Carragher made a brilliant crude turn for the Liverpool legends

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher produced a crude turn to Koop’s delight in a one-off match between Liverpool and Barcelona Legends.

Carragher was one of those former players – including Steven Gerrard – to pull off the Reds’ shirt once again in front of an Anfield sellout crowd on Saturday afternoon.

Gerrard’s goal from the penalty spot gave the Liverpool side, managed by Sir Kenny Dalglish, a first-half lead before Barca captain Rivaldo propelled a comeback victory for the star-studded Catalan outfit.

With a plethora of retired iconic attacking talent, it was perhaps the man famous for his no-nonsense approach during his playing days, which many could have predicted would yield the best piece of the match skill.

Retrieving the ball from the east…