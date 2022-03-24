LATEST Jamie Lee Curtis Is Officiating Daughter Ruby’s ‘Cosplay Wedding’ By themiracletechcrew Posted on March 24, 2022 Jamie Lee Curtis Plays Her Daughter Ruby’s ‘Cosplay Wedding’ PEOPLE.com Skip to content top navigation close this dialog window Explore PEOPLE.com close this dialog window share and more close this dialog window view image Jamie Lee Curtis is playing the role of Ruby’s daughter In ‘Cosplay Wedding’ world of Warcraft Dress This link is to an external site that may or may not meet the accessibility guidelines. Read Full News Related Items: Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website