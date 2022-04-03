Jamie Redknapp agrees with Gary Neville in controversial Man United vs Leicester City incident

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp says Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay should have shown a straight red card against Leicester City.

The Man United man was booked after a challenge on James Maddison in the second half of the 1–1 draw. The incident was investigated by VAR but official Michael Oliver did not feel that referee André Mariner had made an obvious mistake, meaning that the on-field decision stood.

McTominay was replaced a few minutes later by Man United’s interim manager Ralph Rangnick as both sides took a point from the game. However, City were denied a potential winner in the final 10 minutes after Madison’s goal was ruled out by a VAR check.

READ MORE: Mendy, Vardy, Evans – Leicester City injury news after Man United and PSV ahead of Eindhoven

,