Jamie Redknapp Had More Visitors to Graceland’s Home Than He Was When He Was Alone, Says Freddie Flintoff

Freddie Flintoff gives an insight into Jamie Redknapp’s bachelor lifestyle after splitting from wife Louise, their home had more visitors than Graceland.

The former England cricket captain, 44, lied during an episode in the new Sky One series A League of Their Own Road Trip: Dingle to Dover, in which two team captains train to be Elvis Presley impersonators.

After being told by teacher and professional Elvis tribute artist Dean Jade that the King’s former home Graceland was one of the most visited houses in the world, Freddie quipped: ‘You didn’t see Jamie when he was alone. ‘