Jamie Redknapp names fixture that could give Liverpool a ‘big problem’ in title race

Jamie Redknapp believes the Premier League title race between his two former clubs Liverpool and Tottenham could be a defining fixture.

The Reds are one point behind their rivals after a 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Sunday. Twice Liverpool made a comeback after going down a goal to draw with City.

As the run-in intensifies, Liverpool face some challenging fixtures against the likes of Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle. But Redknapp believes this match against in-form Tottenham could have the biggest impact on their title hopes.

READ MORE: Liverpool could be set for big advantage ahead of Man City showdown at Wembley

READ MORE: Liverpool analysis – Jurgen Klopp needs clear transfer as Sadio Mane sends contract message

They told daily…