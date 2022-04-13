Jamie Redknapp points out major Liverpool FC issue in Man City title race

Jamie Redknapp has pointed to a major problem facing Liverpool that could double as an impetus for Manchester City in the Premier League title race. The honor was still there when there was a loud showdown between the teams at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

City went through Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus twice and had more chances to secure a win that would have extended their lead at the top to four points with seven matches remaining. However, the Reds fought to earn a share of the spoils – with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane on target.

A slip-up in the ongoing ambitions to take home the biggest prize could prove costly. According to Redknapp, there is a consistency that stands above the rest as a potentially defining moment. Actually, their two…


