LATEST

Jamie Smith remains optimistic over Sheffield Wednesday’s survival chances

Avatar
By
Posted on
Jamie Smith remains optimistic over Sheffield Wednesday's survival chances

Sheffield Wednesday are seven points adrift of safety with only six matches left to play.

Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager Jamie Smith insisted his side still believe they can avoid relegation despite a 4-1 defeat at QPR.

Owls boss Darren Moore was not at the game as he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Moore faces a huge task in trying to keep the Owls in the Sky Bet Championship. They are seven points adrift of safety with just six matches left to play.

Asked if the players still feel they can stay up, Smith said: “Yes. We’ve got no choice. We’ll come in tomorrow, watch the match back, learn from it, reflect on it and go again.

“We’ll fight for all 18 points that are left available. That’s our mentality.

“It is a big blow, but we don’t get too high with wins or too low with losses. We’ll just keep fighting and going for every point we can.”

Wednesday were desperately hoping to build on their recent stunning 5-0 thrashing of Cardiff.

Josh Windass hauled them level after Lyndon Dykes‘ opener but a mistake by keeper Joe Wildsmith led to QPR regaining the lead shortly after half-time.

Wildsmith allowed Stefan Johansen’s deflected shot to squirm past him before Dykes’ second goal of the match and Chris Willock‘s cool late finish sealed a resounding win for Rangers.

Smith admitted that Wildsmith’s error was a huge blow.

He said: “From our point of view it wasn’t great. We could have defended better. But credit to QPR, they were very clinical.

“We were positive, on the front foot, and we had a lot of the ball in the final third but couldn’t get that final touch to finish them off.

“On a different day maybe we’d put three or four away and it’s a different game.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s good that we’re getting into those positions. I’d probably be more disappointed if we weren’t getting into those positions.”

QPR manager Mark Warburton praised striker Dykes, who has now scored four goals in as many appearances.

Prior to that the Scotland international, signed from Livingston last summer, had scored just once from open play for the R’s.

“Lyndon deserves so much credit. He’s worked hard,” Warburton said.

“He had that barren spell but he’s come through that and he’s never stopped working.

“Today you saw his movement, his control and of course getting the two goals.

“My only criticism: go and get your hat-trick. Be a bit more selfish and get your three goals. But he deserves enormous credit.”

Rangers struggled during the first half of the campaign but are now up to 11th in the table.

Johansen and fellow loanee Charlie Austin, who missed the game through suspension, have helped inspire the turnaround.

“The players have had to keep working hard every day,” Warburton said.

“I hear people say that I’ve implemented my philosophy. But it doesn’t come in a week or a month. It takes time and the players have got to understand it.

“They deserve credit. They’ve worked hard on the training pitch. They went through a painful period but they had to maintain belief in how we wanted to play.

“I think you’re seeing that now. The loan players have helped and the squad as a whole deserves credit and now we’ve got to keep pushing on.

“Hopefully we can take good belief from this season into next year.”

ID: 442682: cacheID:442682:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:restore:5359:

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
870
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
866
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
831
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
809
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
785
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
772
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
761
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
714
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
681
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
679
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top