Jamie Wallis became the first British MP to come out as transgender. LGBTQ News

Conservative Member of Parliament Jamie Wallis has become the first British legislator to openly declare that he was transgender, prompting messages of support from aides and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Member of parliament Announcement Wednesday came against the backdrop of an often toxic debate about transgender rights and gender identity in British politics and wider society.

“I am trans. Or to be more precise, I want to be. I have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and have felt that way ever since I was a very young child,” Wallis wrote in her statement.

“I never had any intention of sharing this with you,” said the 37-year-old legislator representing the south.