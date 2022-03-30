Jamie Wallis: Conservative politician emerges as Britain’s first openly trans MP

A conservative politician has come out as transgender, making her the first openly trans member of the UK Parliament.

Bridgend and Porthcaval MP Jamie Wallis said he had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and wanted to make the transition.

In a statement posted online on Wednesday morning, the MP said he did not know how to proceed, but wanted to make the situation public.

“I’m trans. Or to be more precise, I want to be. I’ve been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child,” Wallis said.

“I never had any intention of sharing this with you. I always thought I would quit politics before I said it out loud.”

Mr. Wallis said: “I’ve never lived out my truth and I’m not sure how. Maybe it starts with telling everyone.”

In a follow-up statement…