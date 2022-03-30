Jamie Wallis MP says he is trans as he reveals rape trial and £50,000 blackmail plot against him politics news

A Tory MP has declared she is trans in a highly personal Twitter post that also includes her experiences of rape and blackmail.

Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis said she was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, adding: “I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child.”

Mr Wallis also detailed a list of traumatic incidents in 2020, including a blackmail attempt, an incident last September when he was raped by a man he met online, and a car accident in November when he fled the scene. .

Image: Mr Johnson praised the courage of the MP

Lawmakers across the political spectrum sent messages of support following the Twitter statement.

“I am overwhelmed by the kindness and support I have received over the past few hours,” the Tory MP said.