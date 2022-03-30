Jamie Wallis: Tory becomes first lawmaker to declare he is trans

A Welsh Tory has become the first MP to declare being trans.
In a highly personal statement, Conservative MP Jamie Wallis revealed that she has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, was raped by a man in September last year and is “not well”.
He garnered praise from across the political spectrum for his bravery.
The message was posted online shortly before 3 p.m., following a gathering for Tory lawmakers in which Boris Johnson reportedly joked about trans issues. Later, the Prime Minister appreciated the courage of the MP.
Wallis wrote: “I’m trans. Or to be more precise, I want to be.
“I have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and have felt this way since I was a very young child. I had no intention of ever sharing it with you. I always imagined that I…
