Jamie Wallis: What the Conservative MP for Bridgend said when she came out as trans – what is gender dysphoria?

The Bridgend MP released a statement on Wednesday 30 March in which he revealed that he was transgender for the first time in British politics.
He also shared that he was dealing with trauma after being blackmailed in 2020 and allegedly raped in late 2021.
