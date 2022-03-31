Jamie Wallis: What the Conservative MP for Bridgend said when she came out as trans – what is gender dysphoria?

Jamie Wallis is now the first openly transgender British MP since she surfaced in a statement on Twitter

MP Jamie Wallis has become the first openly transgender British MP to make the announcement on Twitter. (credit: Getty Images)

Conservative MP Jamie Wallis has come out as transgender in a statement on Twitter.

The Bridgend MP released a statement on Wednesday 30 March in which he revealed that he was transgender for the first time in British politics.

He also shared that he was dealing with trauma after being blackmailed in 2020 and allegedly raped in late 2021.