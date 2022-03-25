LATEST

Jan. 6 panel has text messages between Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows about keeping Trump in office

The House Committee investigating the January 6 riots in the US Capitol has had several text messages in which former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Ginny Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, have asked to keep President Donald Trump. Trump in office, said a person familiar with the investigation.

Thomas and Meadows exchanged messages as Trump aides discussed a legal challenge to the results of the 2020 election. The Supreme Court, in an unsigned opinion in December 2020, rejected the Republican state attorney general’s challenge to overturn the results.

The text messages were in a bunch of documents and messages that Meadows submitted to the committee on January 6 before they stopped cooperating with the investigation.

