Jan Blachowicz ends play for Israel Adesania’s double shampoo at UFC 259

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya hoped to win the lightweight title championship to win both titles at the same time. However, his chase was denied by champion Jane Blakowicz, who played all five rounds with his opponent before making a unanimous decision.

The lighthighweight title bout between the two was the main event of the night. An interesting clash awaited fans and they were not disappointed as the duo put on an entertaining performance per performance for a main event that many expected.

In this match Adesanya tried to rely on his kick, while Blashovic’s approach was around his boxing. The defending winner was very cautious, so much so that he seemed to be hesitating, while Adanya managed to strike him with his strike in the third round.

By round 4Th And 5Th, Blachowicz decided to switch tactics and scramble his opponent. He took down Adanya early in the 4thTh Gained full mount over him in round and 5Th Round.

Heavy! 4 @JanBlachowicz Position themselves to secure the final round. # UFC259 pic.twitter.com/k5Q7CjdHad – UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2021

The light heavyweight champion registered his first title defense through unanimous decision. They have now won 9 of their last 10 matches, 5 of which are on troth.

On the other hand, Adanya recorded her first loss in her professional MMA career. However, he is in possession of the middleweight championship.

Further results from UFC 259:

Defeated Amanda Nunes. Through submission (armbar) to Megan Anderson – Round 1, 2:03 – to defend the women’s featherweight title

Alzman defeated Sterling. Petr Yan via disqualification (illegal knee) – Round 4, 4:29 – to become UFC Bantamweight Champion

Islam defeated Maschev. Through submission to Drew Debar (hand-triangle choke) – Round 3, 1:37

Alexander defeated Rock. Thiago Santos through unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Dominic Cruz Defeat. Casey Kenny through split decision (29–28, 28–29, 30–27)

Defeated Kylar Phillips. Song Yadong through unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Defeated Oscar Askarov. Joseph Benavid through unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Defeated Kai Cara-France. Rogerio Bontorin via TKO (Punch) – Round 1, 4:55

Defeated Tim Elliott. Jordan Espinosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

Kennedy defeated Nachukwu. Carlos Ulberg via TKO (Punches) – Round 2, 3:19

Defeated Sean Brady. Through submission to Jake Matthews (hand-triangle choke) – Round 3, 3:28

Defeated Amanda Lemos. Liviha Souza via TKO (Punch) – Goal 1, 3:39

Euros Medicine Diff. Aalon Cruz via TKO (Strike) – Round 1, 1:40

Defeated Travin Jones. Mario Bautista via TKO (Punches) – Round 2, 0:47

