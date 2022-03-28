Jane Campion becomes third woman to win Best Director award

Jane Campion is excited for her second Oscar as a director (Photo: AFP).

New Zealand Film Producer Jane Campion changed tonight Third woman to win Best Director Oscar Awarded by Hollywood Film Academy for Western and Psychological Drama “The Power of the Dog”.

Campion—the second consecutive woman to win the award since Chloe Zhao’s victory in 2021—arrived at the gala as a great favorite after winning the award given by the Directors Union—which usually sets the trend for the category—the BAFTAs and Critics’ choice too.

The movie ‘The Power of the Dog’ is being praised.



“So much love to my fellow nominees. I love directing because it’s like making the right move…