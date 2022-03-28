Jane Campion wins Best Direction Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Campion’s sabbatical from movies hasn’t affected the respect and admiration she inspires in her colleagues.

Campion, whose most recent film to date was 2009’s “Bright Star”, was awarded Best Director at Oscar Sunday for the offbeat western “The Power of the Dog”.

The 67-year-old filmmaker’s win marks the first time a woman has won two years in a row, following Chloe Zhao’s win for “Nomadland” last year. Campion is the third woman to win in the category. The first was Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” (“Fear Zone”) in 2010.

“Many love to my fellow nominees… you all…