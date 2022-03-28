Jane Campion wins Best Director for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Netflix production ‘The Power of the Dog’ was one of the great nominees for this installment of 94, This was 28 years after his last nomination for it with ‘El Piano’. western Gave him his first Oscar.

Impuso from La Sinesta for Kenneth Branagh ‘Belfast’, Ryusuke Hamaguchi for ‘Drive My Car’, Paul Thomas Anderson for ‘Licorice Pizza’ and Steven Spielberg for ‘Amor Sin Barreras’.

A few days before the ceremony, the 67-year-old director said, “I am happy, I have a kind of comeback spirit. I am really very excited. The people of the Academy have voted for so many categories.”

With a demanding and independent personality, Campion entered…