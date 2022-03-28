Jane Campion wins Best Director for The Power of the Dog

New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion has won the Best Director Oscar for her film The Power of the Dog.

Jane Campion accepts the directing award from Kevin Costner for The Power of the Dog (source: getty)

In his winning speech, Campion said it was the honor of a lifetime.

“I love directing because it’s a deep dive into the story, yet the task of revealing to the world can be overwhelming. The sweet thing is I’m not alone. I worked with actors on dog power I’m my friends He faced the challenge of this story with the depth of his gifts.”

She told her fellow candidates that either of them could have won, “You are all exceptionally talented.”

Campion also paid tribute to all those who worked on the film, Netflix, and their families.

Western-style psychological drama set in Montana,…