Jane McDonald on her life-changing surgery, which affected her career

Jane McDonald is heading to St. Lucia tonight (April 3) on the latest leg of her Channel 5 travel show in the Caribbean.

From beautiful beaches to her hometown of Yorkshire, the star has visited some of the most fascinating places over the years.

But since eye surgery to restore her deteriorating vision in 2007, Jen’s career only improved for the better.

Jane McDonald previously had eye surgery for her deteriorating vision(Credit: SpalshNews.com)

Jane McDonald on her life-changing process

The former Loose Women star, 58, underwent Restore Lens micro-surgery after being diagnosed with presbyopia.

After the procedure, Jane’s life changed and it fueled her career.

In 2011, she told yorkshire post,