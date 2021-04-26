Janhvi Kapoor becomes bride during Corona, shares 3 beautiful pictures – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Jahnavi Kapoor is within the limelight because of his photos and his movies. Now lately, she has shared photos of her bridal look on social media, which is successful the hearts of the followers. You possibly can see Jahnavi has worn 3 totally different outfits in a bridal photoshoot. In certainly one of these photos, Jahnavi is carrying a gold kilt. He’s additionally carrying a yellow lehenga whose scarf is draped over his head. Within the third picture with it, Jahnavi is carrying a Peach shade lehenga.

You look very lovely to Jahnavi in ​​all three photos. Jahnavi has additionally written a message sharing these lovely photos of herself. Within the caption of the images, Jahnavi writes, ‘In such a tough time, I do know that now we have to be a little bit delicate as a result of our nation is going through so many difficulties. I needed to be posted on the duvet of the journal and shoot it earlier than lockdown. We have been fully secure and took all precautions. I hope you’re all secure and powerful at dwelling. like to all’.

Thus, Jahnavi has already silenced the trollers. The actress might be trolled for sharing these images and that’s the reason Jahnavi already defined why she shared these images. Speaking about Jahnavi’s work, he was final seen within the movie Roohi. She is going to quickly be seen in Goodluck Jerry. In accordance with the knowledge obtained, she might be seen taking part in the function of a Punjabi lady within the movie.