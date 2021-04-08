LATEST

Janhvi Kapoor Is ‘Last To Get On The Maldives Bandwagon’ But ‘Fully Gets The Hype’ – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Janhvi Kapoor Is 'Last To Get On The Maldives Bandwagon' But 'Fully Gets The Hype' - Tech Kashif

Our Instagram feeds have been flooded with celebs vacationing in Maldives for the past few months. Several B-Towners have been to the beach holiday destination to take a break from their hectic schedules and relax by the sea. It’s almost like you have missed out on something if you haven’t been to Maldives this year already. Janhvi Kapoor, who has had a busy time with film releases and shooting, has finally managed to fly to the island nation to soak in the sun.

The Roohi star shared some beautiful pictures from her trip with her gang, posing by the sea and. She seemed pretty satisfied to have given into the hype around Maldives. She wrote, “Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype.”

Other celebs like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Hina Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Shraddha Kapoor have also been to Maldives recently. Shraddha seems to have been joined by her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha, who also posted a picture from the Maldives recently. While Ananya caused a stir by visiting Maldives with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter.

Janhvi’s recent release was Roohi. She has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, and Good Luck Jerry, that she recently concluded filming in Punjab, in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
754
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
753
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
750
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
733
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
726
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
721
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
645
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
607
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
602
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top