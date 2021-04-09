Janhvi Kapoor Looked Gorgeous Wearing A Swimsuit – Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News & Bollywood Gossip – Tech Kashif

There is no doubt that Janhvi Kapoor is a great actress. However, these days the actress is in Maldives and from there she is constantly sharing her holiday photos. She is currently seen in these photos in a swimsuit. You might be aware that Maldives is the favorite vacation destination of many Bollywood celebrities. The list includes Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria, Taapsee Pannu, Disha Patani. So far, pictures of many such stars have been revealed from here. However, nowadays Janhvi Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives with her friends.

She shared many photos of the time on her social media account. That you can see. However, in these pictures Janhvi Kapoor is seen smiling on the beach in a sky colored swimsuit. You can see many pictures of them in different shades shared on Instagram. By the way, if you talk about Janhvi’s work, then she was recently seen in the horror-comedy film ‘Roohi’. You would know that Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma also appeared in the lead roles in the film with him. Janhvi Kapoor will now be seen in the film ‘Good Luck Jerry’, for which she recently shot. According to the news, apart from this film, she will also be seen in many other films.

However, Janhvi herself shared details of the shooting of Good Luck Jerry on her Instagram account. According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen opposite Karthik Aryan in ‘Dostana 2’.