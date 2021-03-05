ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi: My wedding in Tirupati, Hubi in lungi

Actress Janhvi Kapoor will cease Bollywood proceedings in theaters with her upcoming film ‘Roohi’. The film has been released on 11 March and Janhvi is aggressively promoting the film.

But Janhvi made it to the headlines for other reasons as she reveals bits and pieces about her marriage and how she wants her husband to be. The ‘Dhadak’ actress wants to get married in Tirupati and is not a big fan of lavish weddings.

“Marriage is a big step in everyone’s life and that is why I want to get married in Tirupati. I had visited that place a lot and once I included a family member in a wedding. It was fun at the same time, it was divine, ”said Janhvi.

Revealing about becoming a husband, he said, “My husband is going to live in Lungi.” By the way, no actress or celebrity ever dreams of getting married in Tirupati or putting her husband in such a dress.

“I must have worn Kanjeevaram saree and I would like to have my wedding dinner in a banana leaf,” Janvi said.

This is a simple way to get married seriously and it should be commended for keeping things absolutely normal.

