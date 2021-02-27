ENTERTAINMENT

Jani Master leaked Pushpa’s update

Pushpa Is an upcoming action thriller drama featuring a stylish star Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandana in the lead role. Currently Pushpa’s shoot is going on at a fast pace in Hyderabad. Recently Jani Master choreographed a song for Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. Now top choreographer Jani Master took to her Twitter and leaked an update about the film Pushpa, as she revealed that Loving Allu works with the entire team of Arjun Garu, Sukumar Garu and Pushpa. DOP Miroslav Brozek Garu Mathri is very friendly to work with movie makers.

Jani Master also showed a glimpse of Pushpa’s set, where he is seen sitting with the film’s DOP Miroslav Brozek. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana starrer Dishyam is going to be super special.

Jani Master has also choreographed Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s hit song Butta Bomma in the film Alha Vaikunthapuramlo directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is now working together for actor and choreographer Pushpa.

The action drama Pushpa also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay and Sunil in supporting roles and will hit theaters on 13 August 2021 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

