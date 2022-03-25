LATEST

January 6 committee has text messages between Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows

These text messages, according to sources, took place between early November 2020 and mid-January 2021. Thomas recently revealed that she attended a pro-Trump rally that preceded the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, but says she “played no role” in planning that day’s events. .

The text messages, reviewed by CNN, show Thomas pleading with Meadows to continue the fight to reverse the election results.

“Help this great president stand firm, Mark!!! … you are the leader, with him, who stands up for constitutional governance of America. The majority know Biden and the left is the biggest theft in our history.” Trying to,” Thomas wrote on November 10, 2020.

CNN was the first to report that the text messages were in the possession of the committee. Washington Post first of all…

Read Full News

