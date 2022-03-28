January 6 panel argues for charges of contempt for former Trump aides

In a statement emailed on Sunday night, Mr. Navarro said: “My position remains, it is not my executive prerogative to waive it and the committee should discuss the matter with President Trump. If he waives that privilege.” , then I will be happy to follow it.”

But the committee argues that Mr Navarro’s work in trying to reverse the election was not part of his official duties and was not covered by executive privilege.

“Federal law does not allow Mr Navarro to use his official office to attempt to influence the outcome of the election,” the committee’s report says. When Mr. Navarro was engaged in these activities and other activities described below, he was acting outside the scope of his official duties.

As for Mr Scavino, the committee said he worked with Mr Trump to spread misinformation…